U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were flat and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.4% in morning trading. BE Semicon Industries rose 6.7% and Drax Group climbed 4.4%. On the other hand, JD Sports Fashion lost 3.6%, and Vestas Wind Systems sunk 2.1%. The FTSE 100 added 0.5%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.5% and Germany's DAX rose 0.5%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 100.49.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.5% to $86.67 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.4% to $83.17 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was down 0.8% to EUR33.42 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 1 basis point to 2.598% from 2.608%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury held steady at 4.44%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.3%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.1%, whereas China's benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 0.5%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-03-24 0348ET