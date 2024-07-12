U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were flat and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.2% in morning trading. Lifco Series B rose 9.7% and Ericsson B added 7.5%. On the other hand, Axfood sunk 6%, and EMS-Chemie Holding dropped 5.7%. The FTSE 100 added 0.5%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.4% and Germany's DAX rose 0.1%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index rose 0.1% to 99.48.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.6% to $85.90 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.8% to $83.24 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was flat at EUR31.11 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield rose by 4 basis points to 2.508% from 2.468%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 1 basis point to 4.222% from 4.217%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 2.4%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 2.6%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite was flat.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

