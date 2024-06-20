U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.4% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.3% in morning trading. Evotec climbed 9.3% and Banco Comercial Portugues added 5.5%. On the other hand, Fortnox dropped 8.1%, and TUI slipped 3.6%. The FTSE 100 added 0.1%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.4% and Germany's DAX rose 0.4%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index rose 0.1% to 99.95.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.2% to $85.28 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.2% to $80.66 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was down 0.5% to EUR35.17 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield rose by 1 basis point to 2.414% from 2.408%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 2 basis points to 4.245% from 4.227%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.2%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.8%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%.

