STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

Index SXXR EU0009658210

Delayed Switzerland - 05:08:15 2023-07-04 am EDT Intraday chart for STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1088.88 PTS +0.24% +2.10% +10.90%
11:14am European shares rangebound on interest rate uncertainty; miners weigh RE
09:49am European Stocks Mixed, US Markets Closed DJ

European shares rangebound on interest rate uncertainty; miners weigh
RE
European Stocks Mixed, US Markets Closed
DJ
European shares muted as miners weigh
RE
Stocks drift as investors balance peak rate hopes with oil price rise
RE
Stocks edge higher with Treasury yields in holiday-shortened session
RE
Nordic Stocks Closed Down Monday; Instalco Posted Biggest Loss
DJ
Stocks make little progress with Treasury yields choppy in holiday-shortened session
RE
European Equities Close Lower in Monday Trading; Eurozone PMI Falls in June for 12th Straight Month of Contraction
MT
Europe Information Technology ETF Market Posts Solid Performance with 1.32% Gain
TI
Europe Energy ETF Market Sees Positive Performance, Led by Key Companies
TI
Europe Health Care ETFs Register Positive Performance on June 30, 2023
TI
Europe Industrials ETFs Record Positive Performance on June 30, 2023
TI
Cooling Prices, China Stimulus Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
World stocks firm, Nikkei closes at 33-year peak
RE
European shares rise on boost from Generali, miners
RE
US Futures Flat, European Stocks Rise as Economic Outlook Concerns Ease
DJ
European shares gain on boost from miners; Generali shines
RE
Wall St jumps, dollar dips as cooler inflation data closes book on strong quarter
RE
Nordic Shares Rose Friday; Subsea 7 Topped Leaders
DJ
European Equities Rally in Friday Trading; Euro Area Inflation Falls to 5.5%
MT
Easing Inflation, China Outlook Elevates European Bourses Midday
MT
North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Higher as Investors Await Inflation Data
DJ
US Futures Mixed, European Stocks Rise as U.S., Eurozone Inflation Data in Focus
DJ
European shares climb on China stimulus hopes; inflation data in focus
RE
Global markets in H1: Banks vs the machines
RE

Rankings

AROUNDTOWN SA +5.05%
WALLENSTAM AB +5.09%
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER +4.71%
TUI AG +4.70%
CASTELLUM AB +4.49%
AB SKF -2.25%
SAAB AB -2.46%
KNORR-BREMSE AG -2.63%
AIXTRON SE -3.32%
ALSTOM -3.31%
See the ranking
