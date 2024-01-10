Jan 10 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Wednesday, hurt by a decline in basic resources shares, while investors mulled over corporate earnings and geared up for a key U.S. inflation print for clues on the interest rate path.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2% by 8:15 GMT.

Basic resources stocks slipped 0.5% to lead declines, tracking weak base metals and precious metal prices as investors exercised caution ahead of a key U.S. inflation print, due Thursday.

On the data front, Norway's core inflation rate fell below expectations in December, which could help bring forward the central bank's planned policy easing.

In corporate news, shares in Italy's Davide Campari fell 5.4% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the spirits group completed a 1.2 bln euro ($1.3 bln) private placement of shares and bonds to fund French cognac house Courvoisier's acquisition. (Reporting by Khushi Singh; Editing by Sonia Cheema)