STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.05% Higher at 466.89 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.25 point or 0.05% today to 466.89

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 3.68 points or 0.80% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 18, 2023

--Off 5.55% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 0.45% from its 52-week high of 469.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 21.94% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 5.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.45% from its 2023 closing high of 469.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 8.85% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 42.00 points or 9.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

