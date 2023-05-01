Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-05-01 am EDT
1090.78 PTS   +0.05%
After hours
 0.00%
1090.78 PTS
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.05% Higher at 466.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
Wall St stocks mixed, dollar gains with data; Fed, earnings in the wings
RE
Wall St stocks, dollar gain with data; Fed, earnings in the wings
RE
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.05% Higher at 466.89 -- Data Talk

05/01/2023 | 04:35pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.25 point or 0.05% today to 466.89


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 3.68 points or 0.80% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 18, 2023

--Off 5.55% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 0.45% from its 52-week high of 469.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 21.94% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 5.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.45% from its 2023 closing high of 469.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 8.85% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 42.00 points or 9.89%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-23 1634ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
04:35pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.05% Higher at 466.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:16pWall St stocks mixed, dollar gains with data; Fed, earnings in the wings
RE
11:55aWall St stocks, dollar gain with data; Fed, earnings in the wings
RE
04/28Wall St ends higher, posts weekly, monthly gains on solid earnings, Fed pause hopes
RE
04/28GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street gains, Treasury yields fall on Fed pause hopes
RE
04/28STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Month 1.92% Higher at 466.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/28U.S. Stocks Rise, Poised for Weekly Gains
DJ
04/28European Markets Close Higher in Friday Trading; Eurozone GDP Grows 0.1% in Q1
MT
04/28Wall Street gyrates, Treasury yields fall amid mixed data, earnings
RE
04/28Stocks Slip After Amazon Earnings
DJ
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
04:04pDIAGEO Brands Win Big at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
BU
01:47pJust Eat Takeaway Com N : Progress on Just Eat Takeaway.com share buyback programme 24 Apr..
PU
01:44pAtlas Copco : A great Q123 but still a very expensive stock
Alphavalue
01:01pIMCD Israel expands its Beauty & Personal Care presence with the acquisition of Tagra B..
GL
01:00pIMCD Israel expands its Beauty & Personal Care presence with the acquisition of Tagra B..
AQ
12:17pLufthansa : Deutsche Lufthansa AG publishes speech of Carsten Spohr for the 2023 Annual Ge..
PU
11:59aGM cuts several hundred full-time contract workers
RE
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
COVESTRO AG 39.79 Delayed Quote.8.45%
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA 140.45 Delayed Quote.6.97%
SINCH AB 27.05 Delayed Quote.6.79%
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR 115.15 Real-time Quote.6.52%
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.) 42.16 Delayed Quote.5.96%
HELLOFRESH SE 24.23 Delayed Quote.-5.72%
SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL) 12.024 Delayed Quote.-6.69%
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. 0.9448 Delayed Quote.-7.14%
KESKO OYJ 18.905 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
RÉMY COINTREAU 156.85 Real-time Quote.-11.83%
