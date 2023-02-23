STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.06% Higher at 462.50 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.28 point or 0.06% today to 462.50

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 6.44% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.59% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 20.79% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 5.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.59% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 7.82% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 37.61 points or 8.85%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1249ET