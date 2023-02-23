Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-02-23 am EST
1070.75 PTS   +0.12%
After hours
 0.00%
1070.75 PTS
12:51pEurozone Shares Gain on Cooling Inflation While UK, Swiss Stocks Fall
MT
12:50pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.06% Higher at 462.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:04aFederal Reserve Outlook, Earnings Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.06% Higher at 462.50 -- Data Talk

02/23/2023 | 12:50pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.28 point or 0.06% today to 462.50


--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 6.44% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.59% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 20.79% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 5.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.59% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 7.82% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 37.61 points or 8.85%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1249ET

12:51pProposal for Board of Directors of AB Volvo
AQ
12:49pEnagás S A : Procedure for voting and appointing proxies at a General Shareholders' Meetin..
PU
12:49pEnagás S A : Report of the Board of Directors on the amendment of the rules and regulation..
PU
12:49pEnagás S A : Sustainable Management Policy Genral Shareholders' Meeting
PU
12:49pEnagás S A : Report issued by the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 286 of the Spanis..
PU
12:40pArcadis Successfully Issues Inaugural 500m Eurobond
GL
12:40pArcadis Successfully Issues Inaugural 500m Eurobond
GL
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 131.82 Real-time Estimate Quote.22.49%
GENUS PLC 2934 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.51%
SOPRA STERIA GROUP 174.2 Real-time Quote.7.66%
SPECTRIS PLC 3338.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.22%
SEB S.A. 105.6 Real-time Quote.4.97%
SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL) 16.753 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.00%
AALBERTS NV 45.35 Real-time Quote.-5.09%
ENI SPA 13.361 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.34%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1580.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.57%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 37.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.72%