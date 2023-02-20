Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-02-20 am EST
1075.08 PTS   +0.08%
After hours
 0.00%
1075.08 PTS
12:41pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 464.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:13aShares steady, dollar dips as US holiday lifts rates gloom
RE
07:26aShares gain as U.S. holiday interrupts interest-rate reality check
RE
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 464.64 -- Data Talk

02/20/2023 | 12:41pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.34 point, or 0.07%, today to 464.64


--Up 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 6.01% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.13% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 21.35% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Rose 2.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.13% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 8.32% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.52%

--Year-to-date it is up 39.75 points or 9.36%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-23 1240ET

News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:32pShell completes Nature Energy acquisition, sees double-digit returns
AN
12:32pInterpump takes over 85 percent stake in Indoshell Automotive
AN
12:30pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 20-02-2023
PU
12:30pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions sur actions propres 20-02-2023
PU
12:20pTemenos : 2022 Q4 Results Press Release & Primary Statements
PU
12:17pEnvironmental aid organization successful with lawsuit against KBA over thermal windows
DP
12:16pKering - Press release - Dual-tranche bond issue for a total amount of EUR 1.5 billion
GL
More news
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
VIAPLAY GROUP AB (PUBL) 280.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.12%
NORSK HYDRO ASA 80.92 Real-time Quote.4.60%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 3344.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.20%
AP MOLLER MAERSK 16085 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.18%
FORTNOX AB (PUBL) 63.66 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.01%
ADEVINTA ASA 82.35 Real-time Quote.-3.06%
COMMERZBANK AG 10.99 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.43%
SPECTRIS PLC 3119 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.62%
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL) 117.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.99%
DS SMITH PLC 337.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.53%