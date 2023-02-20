STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 464.64 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.34 point, or 0.07%, today to 464.64

--Up 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 6.01% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.13% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 21.35% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Rose 2.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.13% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 8.32% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.52%

--Year-to-date it is up 39.75 points or 9.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

