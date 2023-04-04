STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 457.34 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.38 point or 0.08% today to 457.34
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.50 point or 0.11% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 27, 2023
--Off 7.49% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Off 1.70% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Up 19.44% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 1.24% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.70% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Up 6.62% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 32.45 points or 7.64%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-04-23 1238ET