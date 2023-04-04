Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-04-04 am EDT
1063.20 PTS   -0.08%
After hours
 0.00%
1063.20 PTS
12:44pEuropean Shares Decline on Oil Stocks Drag
MT
12:39pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 457.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:51aStocks, yields ease; data suggests U.S. economy cooling
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 457.34 -- Data Talk

04/04/2023 | 12:39pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.38 point or 0.08% today to 457.34


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.50 point or 0.11% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Off 7.49% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 1.70% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 19.44% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 1.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.70% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 6.62% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 32.45 points or 7.64%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1238ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
07:47aInflation, Interest Rate Outlooks Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
03:49aUS Futures Decline, European Stocks Rise as Investors Digest Surprise OPEC+ Cut
DJ
03:23aEuropean shares rise ahead of euro zone inflation data
RE
04/03Brent crude jumps $5/bbl after output cuts; stocks rise
RE
04/03Oil Worries, Manufacturing Slump Snap European Stocks Rally
MT
04/03STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends Flat at 457.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/03US energy stocks join European peers' rally after surprise oil output cut
RE
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:48pEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about resolutions of the Annual General Shar..
PU
12:48pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Invitation to the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Shar..
PU
12:48pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Oproeping van de Buitengewone en Gewone Algemene Vergader..
PU
12:48pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Convocation aux Assemblées Générales Extraordinaire et Or..
PU
12:40pSnam, De Nora and Norfin launch bid for 5 percent of de Nora Industries shares
AN
12:38pSnam Group, Federico De Nora S.p.a. : proposed Offering approx. 10 m Existing Ordinary Sh..
PU
12:38pFastighets Balder : Balder announces results of tender offer for all outstanding SEK notes..
PU
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Rankings
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL) 252.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.42%
SECTRA AB (PUBL) 167.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.30%
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL) 259.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.68%
DEMANT A/S 248.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.20%
ORION OYJ 42.33 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.19%
RANDSTAD N.V. 51.5 Real-time Quote.-4.17%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 4651 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.29%
ALSTOM 23.74 Real-time Quote.-5.53%
SIGNIFY N.V. 28.65 Real-time Quote.-6.16%
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. 16.06 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
