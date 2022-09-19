STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 407.87 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.37 point or 0.09% today to 407.87

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 19.88 points or 4.65% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 17.49% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 17.49% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.79% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 10.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.49% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.79% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 79.93 points or 16.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1246ET