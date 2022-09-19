STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 407.87 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.37 point or 0.09% today to 407.87
--Down for five consecutive trading days
--Down 19.88 points or 4.65% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days
--Off 17.49% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Off 17.49% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 1.79% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Down 10.18% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 17.49% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 1.79% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 1.75%
--Year-to-date it is down 79.93 points or 16.39%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-19-22 1246ET