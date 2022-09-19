Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-09-19 am EDT
939.36 PTS   -0.09%
After hours
 0.00%
939.36 PTS
12:47pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 407.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:51aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Central Bank Outlooks
MT
04:40aEuropean shares flat with all eyes on central bank moves
RE
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 407.87 -- Data Talk

09/19/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.37 point or 0.09% today to 407.87


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 19.88 points or 4.65% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 17.49% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 17.49% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.79% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 10.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.49% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.79% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 79.93 points or 16.39%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1246ET

Rankings STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
IWG PLC 144.2 Delayed Quote.5.83%
ATOS SE 8.666 Real-time Quote.4.99%
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC 7.304 Real-time Quote.4.34%
STORSKOGEN GROUP AB (PUBL) 11.27 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.26%
SECURITAS AB (PUBL) 74.11 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.98%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 16.052 Real-time Quote.-5.49%
SIEGFRIED HOLDING AG 743 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.13%
KOJAMO OYJ 14.11 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.68%
BACHEM HOLDING AG 50.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.43%
ROYAL MAIL PLC 229.7 Delayed Quote.-8.08%