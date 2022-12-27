Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-12-27 am EST
988.92 PTS   +0.13%
After hours
 0.00%
988.92 PTS
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.13% Higher at 428.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:13pEasing COVID-19 Restrictions in China Lift European Bourses on Tuesday
MT
11:52aWall St stocks fall, oil rises as China drops quarantine rule
RE
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.13% Higher at 428.00 -- Data Talk

12/27/2022 | 12:37pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.55 point or 0.13% today to 428.00


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.74 point or 0.17% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 13.42% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 13.42% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.78% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 12.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.42% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.78% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 59.80 points or 12.26%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1236ET

Rankings
SCOR SE 22.11 Real-time Quote.3.03%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA 120.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.02%
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL) 150.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.97%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC 123.6 Delayed Quote.2.96%
MONCLER S.P.A. 49.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.96%
AMBU A/S 86.82 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.58%
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL) 224.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.65%
OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 247 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S 207.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.98%
SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL) 16.798 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.98%