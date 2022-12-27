STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.13% Higher at 428.00 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.55 point or 0.13% today to 428.00

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.74 point or 0.17% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 13.42% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 13.42% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.78% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 12.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.42% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.78% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 59.80 points or 12.26%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1236ET