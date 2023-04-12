Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-04-12 am EDT
1076.08 PTS   +0.16%
After hours
 0.00%
1076.08 PTS
12:35pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.13% Higher at 462.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:12pEuropean Stocks Close Mixed as US Inflation Data Surprises; Rate Concerns Linger
MT
07:41aInflation Outlook Boosts European Bourses Midday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.13% Higher at 462.38 -- Data Talk

04/12/2023 | 12:35pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.59 point or 0.13% today to 462.38


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 5.79 points or 1.27% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Off 6.47% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 0.61% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 20.76% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 1.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.61% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 7.79% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.99%

--Year-to-date it is up 37.49 points or 8.82%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1234ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
04/11World stocks hope for Fed pause, dollar stalls
RE
04/11World stocks hope for Fed pause, dollar stalls
RE
04/11Improved Investor Sentiment, IMF Growth Revisions Boost European Bourses
MT
04/11STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 461.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/11World stocks pine for Fed pause, dollar stalls
RE
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:30pAdecco : Shareholders approve all resolutions at the 2023 annual general meeting
PU
12:28pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
12:21pAltice Portugal picks Nokia for 5G core network
RE
12:20pEni S P A : Privacy disclosure for Shareholders
PU
12:20pEni S P A : Privacy disclosure for candidates for the position of Director and Statutory A..
PU
12:18pLVMH Books Strong Start to 2023 as Sales Boosted by China Rebound, Travel Recovery
DJ
12:17pBASF SE : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Rankings
AB VOLVO 208.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.35%
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. 17.46 Delayed Quote.4.93%
RATIONAL AG 641.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.82%
AROUNDTOWN SA 1.264 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.72%
LPP SA 9700 Delayed Quote.4.47%
LUFTHANSA 9.62 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.62%
HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL) 113.575 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.24%
PROSUS N.V. 64.87 Real-time Quote.-6.18%
MERCK KGAA 161.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.05%
SGS SA 84.32 Real-time Estimate Quote.-95.91%
