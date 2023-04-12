STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.13% Higher at 462.38 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.59 point or 0.13% today to 462.38

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 5.79 points or 1.27% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Off 6.47% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 0.61% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 20.76% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 1.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.61% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 7.79% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.99%

--Year-to-date it is up 37.49 points or 8.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

