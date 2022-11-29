Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-11-29 am EST
1009.71 PTS   -0.13%
After hours
 0.00%
1009.71 PTS
12:46pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.13% Lower at 437.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pGerman Inflation Slowdown, Swiss GDP Growth Fail to Impress as European Bourses Close Mostly Lower
MT
12:00pStocks, dollar dip while oil gains on China hopes
RE
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.13% Lower at 437.29 -- Data Talk

11/29/2022 | 12:46pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.56 point or 0.13% today to 437.29


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3.55 points or 0.81% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

--Off 11.54% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 11.54% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.21% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 5.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.54% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.21% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 50.51 points or 10.35%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1245ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:46pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.13% Lower at 437.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pGerman Inflation Slowdown, Swiss GDP Growth Fail to Impress as European Bourses Close M..
MT
12:00pStocks, dollar dip while oil gains on China hopes
RE
07:38aStocks and oil buoyed by hopes of looser Chinese COVID curbs
RE
06:46aChina's Policy Support for Property Market Lifts European Bourses
MT
05:32aEurope's STOXX 600 closes slightly lower; focus on euro zone inflation data
RE
04:15aStocks and oil rise on hopes of looser COVID curbs in China
RE
03:26aEuropean shares rise as China COVID optimism lifts mood
RE
11/28Rates and recession: European shares face rocky start to 2023: Reuters Poll
RE
11/28Stoxx 600 expected to fall to 408 points by mid-202…
RE
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:41pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:18pNorway budget deal will not hike spending from wealth fund, says PM
RE
12:14pCORRECT: LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 up on improved China outlook
AN
12:00pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 rises on improved China outlook
AN
11:54aFloatel International Ltd : Third Quarter Interim Report and Presentation
AQ
11:53aHsbc : Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities -..
PU
11:45aBarclays CEO says doctors 'very optimistic' as cancer detected early
RE
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 607.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.71%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 511.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.60%
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC 7.47 Real-time Quote.4.13%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 3302.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.07%
EQUINOR ASA 377 Real-time Quote.4.04%
VITROLIFE AB (PUBL) 180.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.84%
TECAN GROUP AG 383.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.86%
TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG 2.277 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.99%
HALMA PLC 2132.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.10%
AROUNDTOWN SA 2.371 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.43%