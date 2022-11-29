STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.13% Lower at 437.29 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 0.56 point or 0.13% today to 437.29

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3.55 points or 0.81% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

--Off 11.54% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 11.54% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.21% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 5.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.54% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.21% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 50.51 points or 10.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

