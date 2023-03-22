Advanced search
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

Delayed Switzerland  -  12:50:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
1037.77 PTS   +0.17%
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.15% Higher at 447.16 -- Data Talk

03/22/2023 | 01:37pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.69 point or 0.15% today to 447.16


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 10.85 points or 2.49% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 9.55% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 14, 2023

--Off 3.89% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 16.78% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 1.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.89% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 4.25% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 22.27 points or 5.24%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 1336ET

01:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.15% Higher at 447.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:32pEuropean Bourses Close Mostly Higher Amid Fed Focus
MT
12:27pSTOCKS IN THE FOCUS 2: Banks give up price gains - nervousness bef..
DP
11:34aUK inflation sucker-punches the BoE, while sterling bulls cheer
RE
10:46aReal estate values continue to slide ahead of Fed - Vonovia in focus
DP
10:32aEurope's real estate sector knocked by rate hike expectations
RE
07:38aBanks Again Boost European Bourses Midday
MT
05:53aBanks in the plus - investors bet on Fed reassurance
DP
05:37aEuropean stocks rally pauses ahead of Fed outcome
RE
04:51aUS Futures Slip, European Stocks Mostly Down as Fed Decision Looms
DJ
01:36pUBS likely to shrink Credit Suisse's $10 bln shipping portfolio - WSJ
RE
01:27pTaylor Wimpey : Share Incentive Plan Revised Rules
PU
01:17pKghm Polska Mied? S A : Higher Group revenues, a strong operating result and stable produc..
PU
01:17pRecordati : Directors' Report on item 5 on the agenda – Authorization to the purchas..
PU
01:16pFrench retailer Carrefour extends boss's tenure for three years
RE
01:15pSika has agreed to sell selected mbcc group admixture assets to cinven
AQ
01:08pStocks mixed as hot inflation muddies rate call
AN
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
MOWI ASA 185 Real-time Quote.4.23%
KION GROUP AG 31.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.09%
SALMAR ASA 437 Real-time Quote.4.05%
NEXANS 94.05 Real-time Quote.3.92%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC 153.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.88%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.826 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.50%
THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC 370.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.23%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 49.48 Real-time Quote.-7.50%
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER (PUBL) 40.665 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.66%
AROUNDTOWN SA 1.659 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.91%
