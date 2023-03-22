STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.15% Higher at 447.16 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.69 point or 0.15% today to 447.16

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 10.85 points or 2.49% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 9.55% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 14, 2023

--Off 3.89% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 16.78% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 1.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.89% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 4.25% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 22.27 points or 5.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 1336ET