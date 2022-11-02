STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.29% Lower at 413.39 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.22 points or 0.29% today to 413.39
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
--Snaps a three trading day winning streak
--Off 16.38% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Off 16.38% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 7.96% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 14.10% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 16.38% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 7.96% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 74.41 points or 15.25%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-02-22 1335ET