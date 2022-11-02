Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  12:50 2022-11-02 pm EDT
953.27 PTS   -0.30%
After hours
 0.00%
953.27 PTS
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.29% Lower at 413.39 -- Data Talk

11/02/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.22 points or 0.29% today to 413.39


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 16.38% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 16.38% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.96% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 14.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.38% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.96% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 74.41 points or 15.25%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1335ET

08:00aCaution creeps into world stocks as Fed gets ready to hike big again
RE
07:41aEuropean Bourses Firm Midday Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Policy Statement
MT
05:31aEuropean shares lose steam on caution ahead of Fed move
RE
04:33aEuropean shares open higher ahead of Fed decision, Novo Nordisk shines
RE
11/01Wall Street stocks ease; investors weigh chance of Fed rate hike slowdown
RE
11/01STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.59% Higher at 414.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/01FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up 1.3% Boosted by Miners; Ocado's Surge
DJ
11/01Stocks Set to Begin November on Upbeat Tone as US Futures Rise; Europe, Asia Gain
MT
11/01BOE's Active Debt Sale to Test Demand for Gilts
DJ
11/01European stocks hit six-week high, investors focus on Fed
RE
01:25pIss A/s : Trading update for 1 January – 30 September 2022
PU
01:15pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Stemrechten en noemer - Situatie op 31 october 2022
PU
01:15pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Droits de vote et dénominateur - Situation au 31 octobre ..
PU
01:12pTelecom Italia CEO met Meloni's chief of staff on Wednesday - sources
RE
01:12pAXA's Nine-month Revenue Jumps 2% to $77 Billion
MT
01:11pENEL : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
01:10pDuty-free retailer Dufry expects FY turnover of CHF 6.6 billion-6.7 billion
RE
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Rankings
SINCH AB 35.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.38.76%
AMS-OSRAM AG 6.277 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.93%
NOVO NORDISK A/S 860.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.44%
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA 58.04 Delayed Quote.5.68%
HISCOX LTD 948.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.53%
P/F BAKKAFROST 487.8 Real-time Quote.-6.01%
GN STORE NORD A/S 160.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.81%
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD. 19.925 Real-time Quote.-8.68%
NEXANS 85.15 Real-time Quote.-10.37%
DEMANT A/S 176.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.-15.05%