STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.30% Higher at 433.36 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 1.31 points or 0.30% today to 433.36

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2.01 points or 0.47% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Off 12.34% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 12.34% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.16% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 7.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.34% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.16% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 54.44 points or 11.16%

