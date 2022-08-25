Log in
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-08-25 am EDT
997.63 PTS   +0.32%
After hours
 0.00%
997.63 PTS
European Bourses Mostly in the Green as Germany GDP, Business Morale Data Surprise
MT
European Bourses Edge Higher Midday on Beijing Stimulus, New York Outlook
MT
NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain as China Stimulus Lifts Sentiment; Jackson Hole in Focus
DJ
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.30% Higher at 433.36 -- Data Talk

08/25/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 1.31 points or 0.30% today to 433.36


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2.01 points or 0.47% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Off 12.34% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 12.34% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.16% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 7.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.34% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.16% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 54.44 points or 11.16%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1239ET

European Bourses Mostly in the Green as Germany GDP, Business Morale Data Surprise
MT
European Bourses Edge Higher Midday on Beijing Stimulus, New York Outlook
MT
NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain as China Stimulus Lifts Sentiment; Jackson Hole in Focus
DJ
05:21aEnergy, tech stocks keep European shares afloat amid recession worries
RE
03:38aEUROPE : Energy stocks boost European shares ahead of ECB minutes; DAX jumps after GDP dat..
RE
08/24Dollar, yields rise ahead of speech by Fed's Powell
RE
08/24STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 432.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/24European Bourses Close Higher as Two Cross-border Billion-dollar Buyout Bids Brew
MT
08/24European recovery set to stall, outlook cautious - Reuters poll
RE
08/24Europe's stoxx 600 index to fall around 1.5% to 425…
RE
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:36pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:28pEIFFAGE S A : Énergie Systèmes win in consortium traction equipment and works contract for..
PU
12:26pSIEMENS ENERGY : no new status regarding maintenance work for Nord Stream 1
RE
12:08pKUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Management changes at Kuehne+Nagel Germany
PU
11:52aLufthansa pilots reject wage offer, could go on strike anytime
RE
11:48aEIFFAGE S A : Colas Rail and Eiffage Énergie Systèmes win traction equipment and works con..
PU
11:43aBAE Systems to perform extended work aboard USS Ross;The guided missile destroyer USS R..
AQ
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
AMBU A/S 79.57 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.42%
ORRÖN ENERGY AB (PUBL) 20.2 Delayed Quote.7.53%
K+S AG 23.63 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.07%
PROSUS N.V. 66.74 Real-time Quote.6.43%
PKO BANK POLSKI S.A. 24.48 Delayed Quote.4.26%
HENNES & MAURITZ AB 116.38 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.07%
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD. 13.595 Real-time Quote.-5.26%
BÂLOISE HOLDING AG 142.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.80%
UNIPER SE 5.763 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.22%
ELEKTA AB (PUBL) 63.48 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.92%