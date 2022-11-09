STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.30% Lower at 420.34 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.27 points or 0.30% today to 420.34

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 14.97% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 14.97% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.78% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 13.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.97% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.78% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.98%

--Year-to-date it is down 67.46 points or 13.83%

