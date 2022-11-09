Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-11-09 am EST
969.40 PTS   -0.30%
After hours
 0.00%
969.40 PTS
06:49aEuropean Bourses Move Lower Midday After Early US Midterm Election Results
MT
03:23aEuropean shares inch lower; U.S. midterm results eyed
RE
11/08Retail Sales Growth Prop Up European Bourses to Extend Winning Streak to Third Day
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.30% Lower at 420.34 -- Data Talk

11/09/2022 | 12:40pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.27 points or 0.30% today to 420.34


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 14.97% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 14.97% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.78% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 13.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.97% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.78% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.98%

--Year-to-date it is down 67.46 points or 13.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1239ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
06:49aEuropean Bourses Move Lower Midday After Early US Midterm Election Results
MT
03:23aEuropean shares inch lower; U.S. midterm results eyed
RE
11/08Retail Sales Growth Prop Up European Bourses to Extend Winning Streak to Third Day
MT
11/08STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.78% Higher at 421.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/08European Bourses Grind Higher Midday Ahead of US Elections
MT
11/08European stocks mixed as China optimism fades, focus on U.S. mid-terms
RE
11/08European stocks scale 8-week high with all eyes on U.S. midterms
RE
11/08European shares open lower as miners lead decline
RE
11/07STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.33% Higher at 418.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/07European shares at seven-week peak as travel stocks shine
RE
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:40pSTMicroelectronics Says ST54K Chip Handles NFC Security in Google Pixel 7 Phone
MT
12:21pNew Holland wins Best Specialized Tractor at EIMA 2022
GL
12:20pNew Holland wins Best Specialized Tractor at EIMA 2022
AQ
12:17pVinci-Ferrovial Joint Venture Gets $4.5 Billion Contract for Toronto Subway
DJ
12:10pItalian grid group Snam to start work on LNG terminal in Piombino, mayor says
RE
12:06pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: European stocks tread water amid US midterms
AN
12:01pD'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Rankings
VANTAGE TOWERS AG 32.16 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.14%
BACHEM HOLDING AG 77.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.56%
SCOR SE 17.035 Real-time Quote.7.58%
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL) 205.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.62%
RECORDATI 40.58 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.54%
KBC GROUPE NV 50.28 Real-time Quote.-6.30%
COMMERZBANK AG 7.677 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.92%
VIAPLAY GROUP AB (PUBL) 183.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.98%
EVOTEC SE 17.453 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.43%
ALFEN N.V. 89.4 Real-time Quote.-14.61%