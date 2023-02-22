Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-02-22 am EST
1069.49 PTS   -0.33%
After hours
 0.00%
1069.49 PTS
12:46pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.33% Lower at 462.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:53aEuropean Stocks Extend Losing Streak on Interest Rate Hike Jitters
MT
07:01aInterest Rate Fears Undercut European Bourse Midday
MT
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.33% Lower at 462.22 -- Data Talk

02/22/2023 | 12:46pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.55 points or 0.33% today to 462.22


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2.42 points or 0.52% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.50% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Off 0.65% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 20.72% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 1.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.65% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 7.76% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.99%

--Year-to-date it is up 37.33 points or 8.79%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1245ET

12:46pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.33% Lower at 462.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
DJ
11:53aEuropean Stocks Extend Losing Streak on Interest Rate Hike Jitters
MT
MT
07:01aInterest Rate Fears Undercut European Bourse Midday
MT
MT
05:32aNew year rally in European stocks to run out of steam: Reuters Poll
RE
RE
03:56aGlobal equities fall on fear of hawkish central bank hikes
RE
RE
03:54aRate-hike fears dent European shares ahead of U.S. Fed minutes
RE
RE
03:49aUS Futures Rise, European Stocks Slip Amid Interest-Rate Concerns
DJ
DJ
03:18aEuropean shares open lower as miners fall, rate hike worries remain
RE
RE
01:04aAnalysis-U.S. stocks' early-year rally is melting away as Tre..
RE
RE
02/21STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.19% Lower at 463.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
DJ
12:42pDd : Siemens Healthineers AG: Dr. Bernhard Montag, Purchase of Siemens Healthineers shares..
EQ
12:30pUmicore - Transparency notification by BlackRock, Inc.
AQ
12:30pØrsted successfully issues green bonds
AQ
12:27pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:22pFreenet raises dividend - 2022 profit target achieved
DP
12:20pEni resolves distribution of third tranche of 2022 dividend
AN
12:17pEiffage S A : 2022 Annual results press release
PU
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC 8.6 Real-time Quote.17.25%
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V. 74.5 Real-time Quote.10.17%
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG 213.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.30%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 39.675 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.77%
WACKER CHEMIE AG 154.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.68%
FORTNOX AB (PUBL) 60.36 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.57%
VIAPLAY GROUP AB (PUBL) 267.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.74%
EURONEXT N.V. 71.12 Real-time Quote.-7.44%
SIEGFRIED HOLDING AG 638.5 Delayed Quote.-10.26%
GRIFOLS, S.A. 12.878 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.29%