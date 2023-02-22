STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.33% Lower at 462.22 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.55 points or 0.33% today to 462.22
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 2.42 points or 0.52% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 6.50% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023
--Off 0.65% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
--Up 20.72% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 1.84% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.65% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Up 7.76% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 1.99%
--Year-to-date it is up 37.33 points or 8.79%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-22-23 1245ET