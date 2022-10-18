Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-10-18 am EDT
921.70 PTS   +0.34%
After hours
 0.00%
921.70 PTS
12:45pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 399.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pEuropean Shares Extend Rally as ZEW Economic Sentiment Indicators Improve
MT
07:34aEuropean Bourses Track Higher Midday After UK Fiscal U-Turn
MT
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 399.84 -- Data Talk

10/18/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 1.36 points or 0.34% today to 399.84


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 13.96 points or 3.62% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 19.12% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 19.12% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.43% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 14.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.12% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.43% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 87.96 points or 18.03%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 1244ET

Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
