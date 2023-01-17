Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-01-17 am EST
1055.14 PTS   +0.40%
After hours
 0.00%
1055.14 PTS
12:41pStocks ease with Goldman shares; dollar dips vs yen
RE
12:36pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.40% Higher at 456.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pEuropean Markets Close Mixed Tuesday as Inflation Woes Take Center Stage at Davos
MT
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.40% Higher at 456.46 -- Data Talk

01/17/2023 | 12:36pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 1.83 points or 0.40% today to 456.46


--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 10.75 points or 2.41% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 7.66% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 5.56% from its 52-week high of 483.35 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 19.21% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.41% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 7.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 31.57 points or 7.43%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1235ET

08:58aINDEX-MONITOR/Deutsche Bank: Linde delisting a 'significant day' for the Dax
DP
06:40aRecession, Earnings Caution Drives European Bourses Lower Midday
MT
05:00aEuropean shares slip as China data rekindles economic worries
RE
04:51aFund manager allocation to U.S. stocks in January collapses - BofA survey
RE
04:01aShares slip as China data stokes economic slowdown fears
RE
03:30aEuropean shares muted as China data rekindles economic worries
RE
01:16aAsia share losses widen after weak China GDP data
RE
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:38pDutch tech industry urges EU to take a stand on China chip exports
RE
12:29pTOTALENERGIES : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
12:28pDANONE : Gets a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
12:24pCOVESTRO : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
12:23pSemiconductor supplier ASMI says Q4 revenue above guidance due to supply chain improvem..
RE
12:22pVESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
12:20pRIO TINTO : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
