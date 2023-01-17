STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.40% Higher at 456.46 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 1.83 points or 0.40% today to 456.46

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 10.75 points or 2.41% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 7.66% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 5.56% from its 52-week high of 483.35 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 19.21% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.41% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 7.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 31.57 points or 7.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1235ET