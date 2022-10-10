STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 390.12 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.55 points or 0.40% today to 390.12

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 12.91 points or 3.20% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 21.08% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 21.08% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.89% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 14.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.08% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.89% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 97.68 points or 20.02%

