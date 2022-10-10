Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-10-10 am EDT
899.21 PTS   -0.39%
After hours
 0.00%
899.21 PTS
01:06pEurope's Choppy Trading Day Ends Lower Monday
MT
12:57pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 390.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:35aEuropean Bourses Edge Lower Midday After Ukraine Explosions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 390.12 -- Data Talk

10/10/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.55 points or 0.40% today to 390.12


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 12.91 points or 3.20% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 21.08% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 21.08% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.89% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 14.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.08% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.89% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 97.68 points or 20.02%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1256ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
01:06pEurope's Choppy Trading Day Ends Lower Monday
MT
12:57pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 390.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:35aEuropean Bourses Edge Lower Midday After Ukraine Explosions
MT
04:44aEuropean shares subdued amid growth concerns, geopolitical tensions
RE
03:27aEurope's STOXX 600 hits one-week low on growth concerns
RE
01:21aAnalysis-Europe Inc's wage hikes alarm investors as worries about recession grow
RE
10/07European Shares Close Lower Friday; German Data Stokes Concerns of 'Inevitable' Recessi..
MT
10/07STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.98% Higher at 391.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/07Euro falls, euro zone bond yields rise after U.S. jobs data meets forecasts
RE
10/07European Bourses Inch Higher Midday Ahead of US Jobs Report
MT
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
01:02pEurazeo : Disclosure of transactions in own shares on October 3 to October 7, 2022
PU
01:02pEurazeo : Déclaration hebdomadaire d'opérations effectuées du 3 au 7 octobre 2022
PU
01:02pAxa : Total du nombre de droits de vote et du capital
PU
12:52pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transacties op GBL-aandelen10-10-2022
PU
12:52pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 10-10-2022
PU
12:52pCompagnie De Saint Gobain : Capital et droits de vote au 30 septembre 2022
PU
12:50pFerrari N.v. : Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
GL
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
DS SMITH PLC 271.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.22%
COVESTRO AG 33.085 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.63%
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 29.88 Real-time Quote.7.25%
BASF SE 42.98 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.61%
EXOR N.V. 65.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.23%
OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 253.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.28%
RÉMY COINTREAU 161.5 Real-time Quote.-6.76%
FORTNOX AB (PUBL) 42.933 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.91%
DELIVERY HERO SE 34.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.29%
TAG IMMOBILIEN AG 7.085 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.87%