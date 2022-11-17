STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.42% Lower at 428.38 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.79 points or 0.42% today to 428.38
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 6.06 points or 1.40% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022
--Off 13.34% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
--Off 13.34% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 11.88% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 12.16% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 13.34% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 11.88% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 3.93%
--Year-to-date it is down 59.42 points or 12.18%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
