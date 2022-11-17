Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-11-17 am EST
988.58 PTS   -0.40%
After hours
 0.00%
988.58 PTS
12:08pEurozone Inflation, UK's Autumn Budget Drag Equities Mostly Lower at Closing
MT
06:57aAsian Equities Slide, UK Budget Bump European Bourses Into Red Midday
MT
04:49aMiners drag Europe's STOXX 600 lower; German shares rise after Siemens' profit beat
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.42% Lower at 428.38 -- Data Talk

11/17/2022 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 1.79 points or 0.42% today to 428.38


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 6.06 points or 1.40% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 13.34% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 13.34% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.88% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 12.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.34% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.88% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.93%

--Year-to-date it is down 59.42 points or 12.18%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1235ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:08pEurozone Inflation, UK's Autumn Budget Drag Equities Mostly Lower at Closing
MT
06:57aAsian Equities Slide, UK Budget Bump European Bourses Into Red Midday
MT
04:49aMiners drag Europe's STOXX 600 lower; German shares rise after Siemens' profit beat
RE
03:33aGerman shares lead Europe higher after Siemens' profit beat
RE
11/16STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.99% Lower at 430.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/16Higher UK Inflation Helps Snap European Stock Rally
MT
11/16Inflation, Ukraine Undercut European Bourses Midday
MT
11/16European shares opens lower, defence stocks rise after Poland blast
RE
11/15STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.37% Higher at 434.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/15Vodafone Disconnects FTSE 100 from European Bourses Rally Amid Positive Data News
MT
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:21pEU secures up to 2 million monkeypox vaccine doses from Bavarian Nordic
RE
12:09pNeste to Acquire Used Cooking Oil Collection Business from Crimson Renewable Energy -- ..
DJ
12:04pUK bank surcharge cut; "so-called cut" means 1% tax rise for sector
AN
12:02pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 ends lower despite post-budget rebound
AN
11:58aAs recession looms, British business sends out lending SOS
RE
11:53aSiemens Gamesa appoints Christian Bruch as new chairman
RE
11:47aRubis : Rubis expands its photovoltaic offering with the acquisition of Mobexi's assets by..
EQ
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
SIEMENS AG 129.79 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.16%
CENTRICA PLC 92.32 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.14%
DRAX GROUP PLC 602 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.61%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 188.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.22%
BEAZLEY PLC 624.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.31%
BOUYGUES SA 28.49 Real-time Quote.-6.50%
LPP SA 9180 Delayed Quote.-6.66%
OCADO GROUP PLC 672 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.44%
VITROLIFE AB (PUBL) 194.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.28%
OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 245.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.74%