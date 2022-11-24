Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-11-24 am EST
1017.87 PTS   +0.49%
After hours
 0.00%
1017.87 PTS
12:42pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 440.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:24aEuropean shares struggle for direction as traders weigh rate outlook
RE
11/23STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 438.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 440.84 -- Data Talk

11/24/2022 | 12:42pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.02 points or 0.46% today to 440.84


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 7.78 points or 1.80% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 10.82% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Off 10.82% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.13% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.82% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.13% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.95%

--Year-to-date it is down 46.96 points or 9.63%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-22 1241ET

Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ADEVINTA ASA 83.1 Real-time Quote.7.23%
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE 63.54 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.79%
POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZE? SPÓLKA AKCYJNA 32 Delayed Quote.6.60%
ALLEGRO.EU S.A. 25.5 Delayed Quote.6.56%
VONOVIA SE 24.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.00%
BILLERUD AB (PUBL) 144.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.88%
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC 7.374 Real-time Quote.-1.92%
KINGFISHER PLC 248.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.01%
DRAX GROUP PLC 609.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.05%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 8055 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.15%