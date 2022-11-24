STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 440.84 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.02 points or 0.46% today to 440.84
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 7.78 points or 1.80% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Off 10.82% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022
--Off 10.82% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 15.13% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 8.49% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.82% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 15.13% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 6.95%
--Year-to-date it is down 46.96 points or 9.63%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
