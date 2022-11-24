STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 440.84 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.02 points or 0.46% today to 440.84

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 7.78 points or 1.80% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 10.82% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Off 10.82% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.13% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.82% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.13% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.95%

--Year-to-date it is down 46.96 points or 9.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

