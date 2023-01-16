STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 454.63 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.09 points or 0.46% today to 454.63

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 8.92 points or 2.00% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 8.03% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 6.17% from its 52-week high of 484.51 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 18.74% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.99% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 7.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 29.74 points or 7.00%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

