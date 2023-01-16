Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Switzerland
  Switzerland
  STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  News
  Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-01-16 am EST
1050.93 PTS   +0.47%
After hours
 0.00%
1050.93 PTS
12:51pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% on Quieter News Day -2-
DJ
12:31pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 454.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:33aUK Consumer Backdrop Expected to Improve in 2023 -2-
DJ
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 454.63 -- Data Talk

01/16/2023 | 12:31pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.09 points or 0.46% today to 454.63


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 8.92 points or 2.00% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 8.03% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 6.17% from its 52-week high of 484.51 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 18.74% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.99% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 7.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 29.74 points or 7.00%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1230ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
08:07aSTOCKS IN FOCUS: Real estate sector strong - Metzler sees air at Patrizi..
DP
07:33aShares shine, dollar dims as BOJ battles bond bears
RE
04:53aEuropean shares edge up on pharma boost, UK's FTSE 100 nears record-high
RE
04:38aShares rise, yen climbs as BOJ battles bond bears
RE
03:40aPharma gains boost European shares to near 9-month highs
RE
01/15Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. investors hunt for gains in foreign stocks
RE
01/13Stocks rise for sixth straight session, BOJ speculation lifts yen
RE
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:45pAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Several Share plans
AQ
12:43pEx Commerzbank female banker seeks $707,000 over discrimination, harassment
RE
12:20pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transacties op GBL-aandelen 16-01-2023
PU
12:20pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions sur actions propres 16-01-2023
PU
12:20pRolls Royce : Supporting Chile's energy transition
PU
12:18pTIM's top shareholder Vivendi leaves board seat as it seeks governance changes
RE
12:10pNexans : to release full-year 2022 earnings on February 15, 2023
PU
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
TEMENOS AG 62.63 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.03%
SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL) 22.935 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.93%
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S 246.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.02%
VITROLIFE AB (PUBL) 236.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.58%
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE 76.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.91%
DARKTRACE PLC 253.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.19%
BEAZLEY PLC 629.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.22%
NEL ASA 16.11 Real-time Quote.-5.12%
ORION OYJ 49.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.22%
HELLOFRESH SE 25.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.37%