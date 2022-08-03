Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-08-03 am EDT
1006.58 PTS   +0.51%
After hours
 0.00%
1006.58 PTS
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 438.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:46aStocks stabilise as investors weigh Taiwan and Fed risks
RE
07:39aEuropean Bourses Edge Forward as US House Speaker Pelosi Leaves Taiwan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 438.29 -- Data Talk

08/03/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.22 points or 0.51% today to 438.29


--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up 10 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 11.34% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 11.34% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.39% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 6.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.34% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.39% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 49.51 points or 10.15%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1236ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 438.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:46aStocks stabilise as investors weigh Taiwan and Fed risks
RE
07:39aEuropean Bourses Edge Forward as US House Speaker Pelosi Leaves Taiwan
MT
06:15aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Earnings, Services Data
DJ
04:40aEuropean shares rise as upbeat earnings offset gloomy data
RE
04:37aStocks steady as investors weigh Taiwan and Fed risks
RE
03:33aEUROPE : European shares slip ahead of economic data; Avast soars
RE
08/02FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.06% Amid Further Uncertainty Over Pelosi's Taiwan Visit
DJ
08/02STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.32% Lower at 436.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/02European Bourses Close Lower as US-China Tension Goes Higher
MT
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:36pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
12:20pRELX : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K
PU
12:19pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Final results of the obligation to purchase procedure
PU
12:16pCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Appointments
GL
12:15pCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Appointments
AQ
12:09pKUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel debuts on Fortune's Global 500 list
PU
12:09pHISCOX : Interim Statement 2022
PU
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Rankings STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
AVAST PLC 687 Real-time Estimate Quote.43.75%
JDE PEET'S N.V. 31.06 Real-time Quote.11.49%
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ 11.173 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.59%
ORRÖN ENERGY AB (PUBL) 14.63 Delayed Quote.8.61%
S4 CAPITAL PLC 139.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.23%
SYMRISE AG 110 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.85%
CENTRICA PLC 85.39 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.21%
BMW AG 76.62 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.50%
RATIONAL AG 612.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.89%
NOVO NORDISK A/S 771.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.40%