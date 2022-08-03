STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 438.29 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.22 points or 0.51% today to 438.29

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up 10 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 11.34% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 11.34% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.39% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 6.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.34% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.39% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 49.51 points or 10.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1236ET