STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 458.94 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.35 points or 0.51% today to 458.94
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 31, 2023
--Snaps a three trading day losing streak
--Off 7.16% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023
--Off 1.35% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Up 19.86% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 0.86% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.35% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Up 6.99% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 34.05 points or 8.01%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
