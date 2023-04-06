Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-04-06 am EDT
1067.67 PTS   +0.57%
After hours
 0.00%
1067.67 PTS
12:38pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 458.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:10aWall Street heads lower, bond yields steady ahead of jobs report, holiday weekend
RE
07:42aProperty and Finance Sectors Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
Summary 
Summary

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 458.94 -- Data Talk

04/06/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.35 points or 0.51% today to 458.94


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 7.16% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 1.35% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 19.86% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 0.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.35% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 6.99% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 34.05 points or 8.01%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1237ET

Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Rankings
VONOVIA SE 17.78 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.34%
NORDNET AB (PUBL) 170.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.43%
ACCOR 30.24 Real-time Quote.5.04%
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC 145.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.23%
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG 584.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.21%
VERALLIA 38.12 Real-time Quote.-3.83%
BAKKAFROST 636 Real-time Quote.-4.65%
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR 151.35 Real-time Quote.-4.66%
ROCKWOOL A/S 1537 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V. 21.4 Real-time Quote.-5.56%
