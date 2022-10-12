STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.53% Lower at 385.88 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.07 points or 0.53% today to 385.88.

--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 17.15 points or 4.26% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 21.94% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Off 21.94% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.78% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 16.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.94% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.78% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.51%

--Year-to-date it is down 101.92 points or 20.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

10-12-22 1232ET