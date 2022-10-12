Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-10-12 am EDT
889.43 PTS   -0.53%
After hours
 0.00%
889.43 PTS
12:44pEuropean Bourses Fall Wednesday; UK Reports Surprise Economic Contraction
MT
12:33pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.53% Lower at 385.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:38aEuropean Bourses Steady Midday As Markets Await Cues
MT
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.53% Lower at 385.88 -- Data Talk

10/12/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.07 points or 0.53% today to 385.88.


--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 17.15 points or 4.26% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 21.94% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Off 21.94% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.78% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 16.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.94% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.78% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.51%

--Year-to-date it is down 101.92 points or 20.89%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1232ET

