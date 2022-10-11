Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-10-11 am EDT
894.20 PTS   -0.56%
After hours
 0.00%
894.20 PTS
08:11aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Central Bank, Global Economy Outlooks
MT
05:32aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mood Deteriorates as Market Worries Mount
DJ
03:43aEuropean shares slide for fifth straight day on growth worries
RE
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.56% Lower at 387.95 -- Data Talk

10/11/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.17 points or 0.56% today to 387.95


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 15.08 points or 3.74% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 21.52% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 21.52% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.32% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 15.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.52% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.32% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.02%

--Year-to-date it is down 99.85 points or 20.47%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1234ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
08:11aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Central Bank, Global Economy Outlooks
MT
05:32aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mood Deteriorates as Market Worries M..
DJ
03:43aEuropean shares slide for fifth straight day on growth worries
RE
10/10Europe's Choppy Trading Day Ends Lower Monday
MT
10/10STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 390.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/10European Bourses Edge Lower Midday After Ukraine Explosions
MT
10/10European shares subdued amid growth concerns, geopolitical tensions
RE
10/10Europe's STOXX 600 hits one-week low on growth concerns
RE
10/10Analysis-Europe Inc's wage hikes alarm investors as worries about recession grow
RE
10/07European Shares Close Lower Friday; German Data Stokes Concerns of 'Inevitable' Recessi..
MT
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:30pSage Becomes Official Partner of Major League Baseball in Tech Brand's First North Amer..
AQ
12:26pStellantis Targets Increased Revenue Through New Circular Economy Unit, Use More Recycl..
MT
12:22pThales : closes acquisition of important cybersecurity players Excellium and S21sec
PU
12:18pGirls Belong Here : AstraZeneca Shows Commitment to Gender Equality and Female Representat..
AQ
12:16pGirls Belong Here : AstraZeneca Shows Commitment to Gender Equality and Female Representat..
AQ
12:14pLvmh : Share transactions disclosure
GL
12:13pLvmh : Share transactions disclosure
GL
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
EXOR N.V. 66.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.44%
ZALANDO SE 21.635 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.72%
SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL) 11.533 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.37%
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER (PUBL) 40.688 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.76%
DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL) 55.06 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.73%
AKER BP ASA 310.4 Real-time Quote.-5.60%
UNIPER SE 3.408 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.60%
ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC 7.075 Real-time Quote.-5.67%
GIVAUDAN SA 2837.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.35%
BRENNTAG SE 57.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.64%