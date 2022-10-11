STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.56% Lower at 387.95 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.17 points or 0.56% today to 387.95

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 15.08 points or 3.74% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 21.52% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 21.52% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.32% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 15.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.52% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.32% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.02%

--Year-to-date it is down 99.85 points or 20.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1234ET