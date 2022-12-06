Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-12-06 am EST
1013.78 PTS   -0.58%
After hours
 0.00%
1013.78 PTS
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.58% Lower at 438.92 -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 12:54pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.55 points or 0.58% today to 438.92


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 5.04 points or 1.14% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 11.21% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 11.21% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.63% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.21% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.63% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 48.88 points or 10.02%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1253ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:26pEU Construction Industry Woes, Rate Worries Weigh on European Equities
MT
11:58aStocks slide, dollar steady as market gauges Fed's rate policy
RE
10:21aIt just doesn't add up
MS
06:38aFederal Reserve Outlook Dampens European Bourses Midday
MT
06:20aNorth American Morning Briefing: Investors Mull More Fed..
DJ
04:32aEuropean shares fall for third day on renewed global recession fears
RE
03:32aEuropean shares dip as financials, energy stocks weigh
RE
12/05Shares, bond prices fall as U.S. data sparks rate hike fears
RE
12/05Shares, bond prices fall as U.S. data sparks rate hike concerns
RE
12/05STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.41% Lower at 441.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:55pS&P affirms SBB's investment grade rating BBB- with negative outlook - the Brookfield t..
AQ
12:51pH&M slashing workforce to cut costs
AQ
12:50pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:49pYara approves dividend of NOK 10 per share
GL
12:48pYara approves dividend of NOK 10 per share
AQ
12:41pGlobal pharma giants partner Singapore researchers to boost innovation
AQ
12:21pAirbus Withdraws Commercial-Aircraft Delivery Target
DJ
More news
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
FERGUSON PLC 120.515 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.21%
SCOR SE 19.69 Real-time Quote.2.95%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 93.235 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.92%
BOLIDEN AB 35.78 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.58%
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 610.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.38%
VITROLIFE AB (PUBL) 190.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.96%
OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 252 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.18%
DARKTRACE PLC 325.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.20%
AMS-OSRAM AG 7.208 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.80%
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS 129.05 Real-time Quote.-12.60%