STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.58% Lower at 438.92 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.55 points or 0.58% today to 438.92

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 5.04 points or 1.14% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 11.21% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Up 14.63% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 14.63% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 48.88 points or 10.02%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1253ET