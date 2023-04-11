Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Switzerland
  Switzerland
  STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  News
  Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-04-11 am EDT
1074.31 PTS   +0.62%
After hours
 0.00%
1074.31 PTS
12:46pImproved Investor Sentiment, IMF Growth Revisions Boost European Bourses
MT
12:38pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 461.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:10aWorld stocks pine for Fed pause, dollar stalls
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 461.79 -- Data Talk

04/11/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.85 points or 0.62% today to 461.79


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 5.20 points or 1.14% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Off 6.59% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 0.74% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 20.61% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 1.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.74% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 7.66% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.86%

--Year-to-date it is up 36.90 points or 8.69%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 1237ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
07:43aIMF Report, Wall Street Cues Boost European Bourses Midday
MT
03:49aUS Futures, European Stocks Rise
DJ
03:22aEuropean shares rise ahead of key economic data due in the week
RE
04/06Wall St reverses to end higher, bond yields steady ahead of US jobs report, holiday
RE
04/06Wall Street rebounds, bond yields steady ahead of jobs report, holiday weekend
RE
04/06Germany's Upside Surprise Leads European Stocks Higher Ahead of Easter Break
MT
04/06STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 458.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Rankings
SSAB AB (PUBL) 76.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.08%
DELIVERY HERO SE 32.145 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.97%
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB (PUBL) 265 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.66%
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.) 42.82 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.44%
AP MOLLER MAERSK 12090 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.41%
ACCIONA, S.A. 177.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.14%
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A. 34.46 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.33%
PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG 102.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.52%
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR 144.45 Real-time Quote.-4.56%
EVOTEC SE 18.94 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.91%
