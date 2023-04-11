STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 461.79 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.85 points or 0.62% today to 461.79

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 5.20 points or 1.14% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Off 6.59% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 0.74% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 20.61% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 1.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.74% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 7.66% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.86%

--Year-to-date it is up 36.90 points or 8.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

