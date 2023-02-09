STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 462.31 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.85 points or 0.62% today to 462.31

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 5.15 points or 1.13% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 6.48% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Off 2.13% from its 52-week high of 472.35 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 20.74% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 2.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.78% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 37.42 points or 8.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1236ET