Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-02-09 am EST
1068.99 PTS   +0.62%
After hours
 0.00%
1068.99 PTS
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 462.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:26pEuropean Shares Gain, Swiss Stocks Buck Trend on Credit Suisse Drag
MT
07:01aEarnings Results, Economic Reports Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 462.31 -- Data Talk

02/09/2023 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.85 points or 0.62% today to 462.31


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 5.15 points or 1.13% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 6.48% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Off 2.13% from its 52-week high of 472.35 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 20.74% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 2.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.78% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 37.42 points or 8.81%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1236ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 462.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:26pEuropean Shares Gain, Swiss Stocks Buck Trend on Credit Suisse Drag
MT
07:01aEarnings Results, Economic Reports Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
06:29aSterling gets a risk-on lift, brushes off real estate decline
RE
04:35aSiemens stock takes off on guidance upgrade, earnings beat
RE
03:47aUS Futures, European Stocks Rise as Markets Parse Fed Comments
DJ
03:43aEuropean shares hit fresh nine-month high on earnings boost
RE
02/08Shares slip, dollar steady as markets chew Powell comments
RE
02/08European Equities Close Mostly Higher on Earnings Reports, Upbeat Fed
MT
02/08STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 459.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:36pAdidas Ag : adidas provides top- and bottom-line outlook for 2023
EQ
12:35pL'Oreal Upbeat on 2023 Performance Amid Earnings Growth; Raises 2022 Dividend
DJ
12:31pAlstom opens national Training Academy in Derby
AQ
12:27pUK's FTSE 100 hits another record high; Standard Chartered tops index
RE
12:26pEuropean Shares Gain, Swiss Stocks Buck Trend on Credit Suisse Drag
MT
12:21pSiemens : to pay dividend of 4.25 per share; Supervisory Board becomes even more diverse
PU
12:17pGlx Holding As : Successful placement of 4-year sustainability-linked bonds
AQ
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
SWECO AB (PUBL) 137.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.15.08%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 770.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.82%
IPSEN 105 Real-time Quote.7.09%
SIEMENS AG 149.49 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.73%
SIMCORP A/S 528.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.56%
DELIVERY HERO SE 48.285 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.48%
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC 894.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.06%
GN STORE NORD A/S 170.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.-12.46%
ENTAIN PLC 1357 Real-time Estimate Quote.-13.43%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.773 Delayed Quote.-14.73%