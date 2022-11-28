STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.65% Lower at 437.85 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.88 points or 0.65% today to 437.85

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2.99 points or 0.68% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 11.43% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 11.43% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.35% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.43% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.35% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.22%

--Year-to-date it is down 49.95 points or 10.24%

