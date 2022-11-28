Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-11-28 am EST
1011.01 PTS   -0.65%
After hours
 0.00%
1011.01 PTS
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.65% Lower at 437.85 -- Data Talk

11/28/2022 | 12:44pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.88 points or 0.65% today to 437.85


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2.99 points or 0.68% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 11.43% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 11.43% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.35% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.43% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.35% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.22%

--Year-to-date it is down 49.95 points or 10.24%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1243ET

12:44pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.65% Lower at 437.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pHawkish European Central Bank, Protests in China Weigh on European Equities
MT
11:01aChina's anti-lockdown protests shake stocks and oil
RE
09:31aSoaring Covid cases in China spell trouble for global markets
MS
07:20aStocks, oil slide as China unrest grows
RE
06:42aChina Troubles Shake European Bourses Midday
MT
03:58aChina's COVID protests weigh on European shares; Airbus tumbles
RE
03:23aChina's COVID protests weigh on European shares
RE
11/25Nasdaq falls and dollar rises on investor caution
RE
11/25STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.71% Higher at 440.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pAirbus : For Air Defenders - Airbus Defence and Space produces 2,000th target drone
PU
12:40pRelx : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K
PU
12:40pEurazeo : Disclosure of transactions in own shares on November 21 to November 25, 2022
PU
12:40pEurazeo : Déclaration hebdomadaire d'opérations effectuées du 21 au 25 novembre 2022
PU
12:26pDd : Vantage Towers AG: Sonia Hernandez, sell
EQ
12:25pBanco BPM's board to discuss non-life insurance partnership on Tuesday - sources
RE
12:23pShell to Buy Danish Renewable Natural Gas Producer Nature Energy for EUR1.9 Billion
DJ
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL) 18.663 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.00%
PROSUS N.V. 60.16 Real-time Quote.3.42%
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV 56.18 Real-time Quote.2.95%
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S 236.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.43%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 2139 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.30%
ALLEGRO.EU S.A. 24.15 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
DARKTRACE PLC 353.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.19%
FUTURE PLC 1459.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.60%
AIRBUS SE 107.36 Real-time Quote.-5.68%
BRENNTAG SE 62.36 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.86%