Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-08-30 am EDT
966.47 PTS   -0.67%
After hours
 0.00%
966.47 PTS
07:37aEuropean Bourses Join Global Rebound Rally
MT
03:24aBanks lift European bourses as rate hike, recession fears grow
RE
08/29European Bourses Close Lower Monday as EU Undertakes Emergency Energy Intervention
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.67% Lower at 419.81 -- Data Talk

08/30/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.84 points or 0.67% today to 419.81


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 13.55 points or 3.13% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 15.08% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Off 15.08% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.77% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 10.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.08% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.77% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.22%

--Year-to-date it is down 67.99 points or 13.94%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1234ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
07:37aEuropean Bourses Join Global Rebound Rally
MT
03:24aBanks lift European bourses as rate hike, recession fears grow
RE
08/29European Bourses Close Lower Monday as EU Undertakes Emergency Energy Intervention
MT
08/29STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.81% Lower at 422.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/29European shares fall to one-month low as tech stocks slide
RE
08/29European Bourses Sag Under Hawkish Federal Reserve Messaging
MT
08/29Wall Street fear gauge hits seven-week high
RE
08/29EUROPE : European shares fall sharply as policymakers seek to tame hot inflation
RE
08/26European Stocks End the Week Deep in the Red on US Fed Chair's Hawkish Tone
MT
08/26STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 2.58% Lower at 426.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:26pCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : 2022 capital increase reserved for employees
GL
12:20pVALEO : Document AMF CP. 2022E858611
PU
12:20pFAURECIA : Document AMF CP. 2022E858489ANN
PU
12:20pRENAULT : Document AMF CP. 2022E858609
PU
12:20pATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E858555
PU
12:20pALSTOM : Document AMF CP. 2022E858606
PU
12:08pBP Likely to Begin Resuming Indiana Refinery Soon
MT
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Rankings STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
ADEVINTA ASA 77.5 Real-time Quote.12.32%
AMBU A/S 76.24 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.20%
SCHIBSTED ASA 180.1 Real-time Quote.5.75%
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S 299.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.91%
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL) 265.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.65%
LPP SA 8500 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
CENTRICA PLC 76.24 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.98%
K+S AG 22.68 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.50%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 249.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.68%
ORRÖN ENERGY AB (PUBL) 19.835 Delayed Quote.-9.72%