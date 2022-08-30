STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.67% Lower at 419.81 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 2.84 points or 0.67% today to 419.81

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 13.55 points or 3.13% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 15.08% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Off 15.08% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.77% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 10.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.08% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.77% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.22%

--Year-to-date it is down 67.99 points or 13.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

