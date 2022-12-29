STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.68% Higher at 430.35 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.89 points or 0.68% today to 430.35

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 12.95% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 12.95% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.39% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.95% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.39% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.20%

--Year-to-date it is down 57.45 points or 11.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

