    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-12-29 am EST
994.38 PTS   +0.68%
After hours
 0.00%
994.38 PTS
12:33pEuropean Bourses Close in the Green on Penultimate 2022 Trading Day
MT
12:29pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.68% Higher at 430.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:58aWall Street surges in bargain-hunting rally, oil slides
RE
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.68% Higher at 430.35 -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 12:29pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 2.89 points or 0.68% today to 430.35


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 12.95% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 12.95% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.39% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.95% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.39% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.20%

--Year-to-date it is down 57.45 points or 11.78%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1228ET

10:31aEuropean shares extend gains, germany's dax up 1%, stoxx 600 up…
RE
07:53aEuropean stocks mixed in 'choppy' markets, Wall Street futures up
RE
07:19aPending EU Move on China's Relaxed COVID-19 Restrictions Leads to Mixed European Market..
MT
05:09aEuropean shares rise; China's COVID surge quells risk appetite
RE
05:05aEuropean stocks mixed in 'choppy' markets, China COVID fears weigh
RE
04:43aLondon stocks edge up ahead of New Year weekend, Wall St cheer
RE
03:38aEuropean shares slip as COVID surge in China weighs
RE
12:33pEuropean Bourses Close in the Green on Penultimate 2022 Trading Day
MT
11:54aFTSE 100 edges higher and New York stocks jump
AN
11:44aCofinimmo : Transparency notification BlackRock
PU
11:24aHsbc Holdings Plc : Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Respo..
PU
11:14aFastighets Balder : Balder agrees on purchase and sale
PU
11:05aAllegro.eu Fined PLN210 Million in Poland in Competition, Consumer Protection Case
MT
11:03aNovartis Strikes $245 Million Settlement Over Exforge Drug Generics Litigation
MT
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Rankings
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S 214.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.86%
WISE PLC 574.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.25%
ALLFUNDS GROUP PLC 6.655 Real-time Quote.4.15%
ZALANDO SE 34.23 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.07%
DIASORIN S.P.A. 132.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.06%
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC 1057 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.40%
BELLWAY P.L.C. 1941.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.48%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC 2053.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.03%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1552 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.17%
LUFTHANSA 7.863 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.13%