STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.74% Higher at 438.93 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 3.21 points or 0.74% today to 438.93

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 11.21% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 11.21% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.55% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 6.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.21% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.55% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.15%

--Year-to-date it is down 48.87 points or 10.02%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

