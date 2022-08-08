Log in
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-08-08 am EDT
1008.53 PTS   +0.74%
After hours
 0.00%
1008.53 PTS
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.74% Higher at 438.93 -- Data Talk

08/08/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 3.21 points or 0.74% today to 438.93


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 11.21% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 11.21% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.55% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 6.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.21% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.55% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.15%

--Year-to-date it is down 48.87 points or 10.02%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-22 1237ET

12:38pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.74% Higher at 438.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pEuropean Bourses Close Higher Monday as Eurozone Investor Sentiment Recovers
MT
07:38aEuropean Bourses Track Higher Midday in Earnings Season
MT
05:08aEuropean shares bounce back from U.S. jobs report hammering
RE
03:25aEUROPE : European shares bounce as cyclicals, growth stocks find footing
RE
08/05STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.59% Lower at 435.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/05FTSE 100 Closed Slightly Down as Stronger-Than-Expected US Jobs Data Points to Fed Rate..
DJ
08/05European Bourses End Week in the Red as Recession Fears Grow
MT
08/05Stocks slip, investors cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
08/05European Bourses Track Lower Midday Ahead of US Jobs Report
MT
More news
