STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.77% Lower at 460.60 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 3.58 points or 0.77% today to 460.60

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3.66 points or 0.79% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 1, 2023

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 6.83% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 1.00% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 20.29% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 10.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.00% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 7.38% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 35.71 points or 8.41%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1235ET