STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.77% Lower at 460.60 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 3.58 points or 0.77% today to 460.60
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 3.66 points or 0.79% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 1, 2023
--Down four of the past six trading days
--Off 6.83% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Off 1.00% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Up 20.29% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 10.98% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.00% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Up 7.38% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 35.71 points or 8.41%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-07-23 1235ET