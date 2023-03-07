Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-03-07 am EST
1067.01 PTS   -0.77%
After hours
 0.00%
1067.01 PTS
12:36p STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.77% Lower at 460.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:38a Easing Interest Rates Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
06:17a North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen on Hold Ahead of Powell
DJ
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.77% Lower at 460.60 -- Data Talk

03/07/2023 | 12:36pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 3.58 points or 0.77% today to 460.60


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3.66 points or 0.79% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 1, 2023

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 6.83% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 1.00% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 20.29% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 10.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.00% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 7.38% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 35.71 points or 8.41%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1235ET

12:41pAirbus narrows delivery gap, reinstates Qatar jet orders
RE
12:36pSuspicion of corruption - searches at real estate giant Vonovia
DP
12:34pMediobanca issued a EUR750 million 5-year bond
AN
12:19pStellantis Picks Vehya as One of Preferred EV Charger Installers in US
MT
12:16pMediobanca S P A : successfully completes the issue of a 5Y 750M senior preferred bond
PU
12:07pExclusive-Siemens to invest $220 million in North Carolina rail car factory
RE
12:06pVonovia CEO "shocked" at suspicion of corrupt contract awards
RE
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 163.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.97%
GEA GROUP AG 43.565 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.83%
ELEKTA AB (PUBL) 85.19 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.71%
HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL) 131.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.73%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5892 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.54%
SOITEC 143.8 Real-time Quote.-5.02%
FUTURE PLC 1271.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.53%
BACHEM HOLDING AG 93.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.85%
NEL ASA 14.99 Real-time Quote.-8.37%
HELLOFRESH SE 20.575 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.48%