Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-08-29 am EDT
973.00 PTS   -0.81%
After hours
 0.00%
973.00 PTS
07:40aEuropean Bourses Sag Under Hawkish Federal Reserve Messaging
MT
05:35aWall Street fear gauge hits seven-week high
RE
03:30aEUROPE : European shares fall sharply as policymakers seek to tame hot inflation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.81% Lower at 422.65 -- Data Talk

08/29/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 3.44 points or 0.81% today to 422.65


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 10.71 points or 2.47% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 14.50% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 14.50% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.48% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 10.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.50% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.48% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 65.15 points or 13.36%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1246ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
07:40aEuropean Bourses Sag Under Hawkish Federal Reserve Messaging
MT
05:35aWall Street fear gauge hits seven-week high
RE
03:30aEUROPE : European shares fall sharply as policymakers seek to tame hot inflation
RE
08/26European Stocks End the Week Deep in the Red on US Fed Chair's Hawkish Tone
MT
08/26STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 2.58% Lower at 426.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/26Euro zone bond yields shoot up to two-months highs on hawkish ECB, Fed
RE
08/26European Bourses Drift Lower Ahead of Fed Chair Speech
MT
08/26Germany leads European shares lower on sentiment survey, Powell speech
RE
08/26EUROPE : Tech, miners boost European stocks; German consumer sentiment set to hit a record..
RE
08/25STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.30% Higher at 433.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:41pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:40pBP works toward a phased restart of Whiting refinery after fire
RE
12:15pEricsson, Nokia Reportedly to Close Down Russian Operations
MT
12:09pMore western tech companies set out Russian exit plans
RE
12:07pKUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Management changes at Kuehne+Nagel
PU
12:05pKuehne+Nagel International Names New Chief Human Resources Officer
MT
12:02pEuropean shares fall to one-month low as tech stocks slide
RE
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Rankings STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
ORRÖN ENERGY AB (PUBL) 21.97 Delayed Quote.6.65%
FORTUM OYJ 10.653 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.16%
TENARIS S.A. 14.57 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.78%
LANXESS AG 32.815 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.37%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 69.64 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.72%
AMBU A/S 71.17 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.73%
LPP SA 9095 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A. 96.24 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. 152.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.14%
VERBUND AG 100.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.71%