STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.81% Lower at 422.65 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 3.44 points or 0.81% today to 422.65

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 10.71 points or 2.47% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 14.50% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 14.50% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.48% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 10.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.50% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.48% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 65.15 points or 13.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1246ET