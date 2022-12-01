STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 443.96 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 3.92 points or 0.89% today to 443.96

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 6.67 points or 1.52% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Off 10.19% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, June 6, 2022

--Off 10.19% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.95% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Down 4.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.19% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.95% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 43.84 points or 8.99%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

