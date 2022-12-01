Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-12-01 am EST
1025.36 PTS   +0.91%
After hours
 0.00%
1025.36 PTS
12:39pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 443.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pStrong Eurozone Manufacturing Data Pushes European Bourses to Close Mostly Higher
MT
11:56aWall Street retreats after Powell rally with dollar falling
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 443.96 -- Data Talk

12/01/2022 | 12:39pm EST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 3.92 points or 0.89% today to 443.96


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 6.67 points or 1.52% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Off 10.19% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, June 6, 2022

--Off 10.19% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.95% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Down 4.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.19% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.95% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 43.84 points or 8.99%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1238ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:39pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 443.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pStrong Eurozone Manufacturing Data Pushes European Bourses to Close Mostly Higher
MT
11:56aWall Street retreats after Powell rally with dollar falling
RE
07:08aFederal Reserve's Less Hawkish Outlook Elevates European Bourses Midday
MT
06:14aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Pause as ..
DJ
03:24aEuropean shares jump on Powell's speech, China relief
RE
11/30STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Month 6.75% Higher at 440.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/30Positive Eurozone Inflation Surprise Snaps European Equities Losing Streak
MT
11/30Wall Street shares muted, Treasury yield higher with Powell in focus
RE
11/30World stocks upbeat on hopes for China re-opening, inflation peaking
RE
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:59pREUTERS NEXT-U.S. subsidies better than EU ones on manufacturing, Enel says
RE
12:54pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:51pCms : BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:50pMTU AERO ENGINES AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12:44pRio Tinto : completes Kemano hydropower project
PU
12:44pBarclays Bank Fined 8.4 Million Pounds Over Lack of Card Fee Transparency
MT
12:36pCms : BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
NEMETSCHEK SE 50.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.05%
OCADO GROUP PLC 669 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.45%
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC 211.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.43%
ORSTED A/S 663.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.93%
VITROLIFE AB (PUBL) 197.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.31%
PEARSON PLC 940.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.52%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.648 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.17%
UCB 71.74 Real-time Quote.-6.56%
ADEVINTA ASA 70.4 Real-time Quote.-8.87%
INVESTEC PLC 467.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.71%