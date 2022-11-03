Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  12:50 2022-11-03 pm EDT
944.50 PTS   -0.92%
After hours
 0.00%
944.50 PTS
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.93% Lower at 409.55 -- Data Talk

11/03/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 3.84 points or 0.93% today to 409.55


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 5.06 points or 1.22% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 17.15% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

--Off 17.15% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.96% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 15.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.15% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.96% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 78.25 points or 16.04%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 1336ET

