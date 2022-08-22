STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.96% Lower at 433.17 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 4.19 points or 0.96% today to 433.17

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 7.59 points or 1.72% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 12.38% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Off 12.38% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.11% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 8.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.38% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.11% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 54.63 points or 11.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

