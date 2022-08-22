Log in
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-08-22 am EDT
996.95 PTS   -0.96%
After hours
 0.00%
996.95 PTS
12:43pEuropean Bourses Close Lower; Bundesbank Chief's Recession Warning Pulls Down DAX
MT
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.96% Lower at 433.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:43aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday; Natural Gas Prices High, Euro Slips
MT
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.96% Lower at 433.17 -- Data Talk

08/22/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 4.19 points or 0.96% today to 433.17


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 7.59 points or 1.72% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 12.38% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Off 12.38% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.11% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 8.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.38% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.11% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 54.63 points or 11.20%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1236ET

12:43pEuropean Bourses Close Lower; Bundesbank Chief's Recession Warning Pulls Down DAX
MT
MT
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.96% Lower at 433.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
DJ
07:43aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday; Natural Gas Prices High, Euro Slips
MT
MT
06:09aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures, Oil Prices Fall in Broad Market Decline
DJ
05:38aEuropean stocks hits lowest in nearly a month on looming energy crisis
RE
03:37aEUROPE : European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals
RE
08/19STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.80% Lower at 437.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/19European Shares Close Lower; FTSE 100 Edges Up on Surprise Retail Growth
MT
08/19European Bourses Track Lower Midday After German Producer Price Report
MT
08/19EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Lose Ground on Gloomy Economic Data
DJ
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:37pBen & Jerry's loses bid to halt sales in West Bank
RE
12:36pIBERDROLA S A : United States once again included in the FTSE4Good sustainability index
PU
12:16pNN N : Group prices inaugural green debt offering of EUR 500 million of subordinated notes
PU
12:16pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : US becomes no.1 Global LNG exporter – European countries are im..
PU
12:15pSOCIETE GENERALE : Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a s..
GL
12:15pSOCIETE GENERALE : Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a s..
GL
11:58aBritish Airways to cut winter schedule capacity - Sky News
RE
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
NOVO NORDISK A/S 803.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.18%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 25.635 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.12%
ARGENX SE 392 Real-time Quote.3.00%
KOJAMO OYJ 16.64 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.97%
EQUINOR ASA 385.65 Real-time Quote.2.85%
UNIPER SE 5.975 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.72%
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC 235.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.26%
FAURECIA SE 14.645 Real-time Quote.-9.01%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 19.028 Real-time Quote.-9.20%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 2090.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.24%