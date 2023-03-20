STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 440.60 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 4.29 points or 0.98% today to 440.60

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.87% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 5.30% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 15.07% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 3.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.30% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 2.72% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.71 points or 3.70%

