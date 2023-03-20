Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  12:50:45 2023-03-20 pm EDT
1022.39 PTS   +0.99%
After hours
 0.00%
1022.39 PTS
01:36pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 440.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:12pSwiss Government's 'Emergency Rescue' of Credit Suisse via UBS Merger Lifts European Stocks
MT
10:50aSHARES IN THE FOCUS 2: Banking sector recovers after Credit Suisse emergency takeover
DP
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 440.60 -- Data Talk

03/20/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 4.29 points or 0.98% today to 440.60


--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.87% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 5.30% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 15.07% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 3.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.30% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 2.72% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.71 points or 3.70%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1335ET

01:47pRelx : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K
PU
01:41pBeijer Ref publishes the final outcome of the rights issue
AQ
01:40pWar in Ukraine propels arms maker Rheinmetall to Frankfurt stock exchange
AQ
01:34pDefence group Rheinmetall starts the year with a jump in the Dax share price
DP
01:32pIntesa Sanpaolo takes over own shares for EUR295 million
AN
01:28pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transparantieverklaring
PU
01:28pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Déclaration de transparence
PU
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG 59.27 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.57%
A2A S.P.A. 1.459 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.15%
AIB GROUP PLC 3.756 Real-time Quote.6.04%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 2639.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.42%
BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE 87.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.35%
OCI N.V. 28.38 Real-time Quote.-3.60%
GRIFOLS, S.A. 8.431 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.19%
DIASORIN S.P.A. 101.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.26%
OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 175.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.76%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.81 Real-time Estimate Quote.-56.45%