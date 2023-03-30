STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.03% Higher at 454.84 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 4.63 points or 1.03% today to 454.84

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 10.39 points or 2.34% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 7.99% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 2.23% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 18.79% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 0.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.23% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 6.04% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.36%

--Year-to-date it is up 29.95 points or 7.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1243ET