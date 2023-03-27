Advanced search
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

1032.95 PTS   +1.06%
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.05% Higher at 444.72 -- Data Talk

03/27/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 4.61 points or 1.05% today to 444.72


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 10.04% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 4.41% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 16.15% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Down 2.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.41% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 3.68% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 19.83 points or 4.67%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1230ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:31pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.05% Higher at 444.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:15pVonovia fluctuates with sector - gains despite Barclays downgrade
DP
11:16aWall St equities gain, Treasury yields rise on lull in bank worries
RE
08:34aSVB deal lifts European banks, Deutsche bank shares rally
RE
07:54aU.S. stock futures edge up as bank fears ease
RE
07:46aEasing Bank Jitters Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
07:28aSterling Vs Dollar Driven by Dollar Moves And May Recover
DJ
06:22aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Nudge Up ..
DJ
05:54aBreather in banking sector - buyer found for SVB
DP
05:25aEurope shares edge higher as bank fears ease
RE
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:49pGE Renewable Energy selects Eastgate Engineering to support Dogger Bank wind farm proje..
AQ
12:47pUnibail-rodamco-westfield Se : Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unib..
GL
12:46pUnibail-rodamco-westfield Se : Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unib..
GL
12:38pMoncler S P A : Annual Report as of 31 December 2022
PU
12:36pNESTLE : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
12:34pBEIERSDORF AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12:31pSartorius Stedim Biotech Sa : René Fáber takes over as Chief Executive Officer of Sartoriu..
EQ
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
NOVARTIS AG 82.615 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.19%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 9.079 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.31%
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC 259.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.83%
GRIFOLS, S.A. 9.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.86%
SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL) 13.39 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.65%
DIASORIN S.P.A. 98.07 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.90%
INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC 220.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.49%
PROSUS N.V. 66.91 Real-time Quote.-5.36%
HEXATRONIC GROUP AB (PUBL) 112 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.60%
SES S.A. 5.782 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.83%
