STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.05% Higher at 444.72 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 4.61 points or 1.05% today to 444.72

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 10.04% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 4.41% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 16.15% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Down 2.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.41% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 3.68% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 19.83 points or 4.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

