Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50:00 2023-02-27 am EST
1070.93 PTS   +1.07%
After hours
 0.00%
1070.93 PTS
01:23pWall Street gets respite from positive data, pause in dollar rally
RE
12:28pEU-UK Northern Ireland Trade Deal Helps Spur Recovery in European Stocks
MT
11:16aWall Street gets respite from positive data, pause in dollar rally
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.07% Higher at 462.58 -- Data Talk

02/27/2023 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 4.88 points or 1.07% today to 462.58


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 6.43% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.57% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 20.81% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 2.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.57% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 7.84% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 37.69 points or 8.87%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1345ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
01:23pWall Street gets respite from positive data, pause in dollar rally
RE
12:28pEU-UK Northern Ireland Trade Deal Helps Spur Recovery in European Stocks
MT
11:16aWall Street gets respite from positive data, pause in dollar rally
RE
10:14aWall Street gets respite from positive data, pause in dollar rally
RE
07:48aShares get respite from pause in dollar rally
RE
07:33aCommerzbank leads Dax on return to benchmark index
DP
06:58aAnalysis-European stocks lure global investors as rate hikes hurt U.S. more
RE
06:45aEconomic Outlooks Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
05:13aShares rise as the dollar takes a breather from rate-driven rally
RE
04:37aEuropean shares kick off week on solid footing, UK's Sunak strikes new deal with EU
RE
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
01:22pOMV Looks to Sell Exploration and Production Assets in Asia-Pacific
DJ
01:16pFrance's Post Office bank in talks to buy fund manager La Financière de l’Échiquier
RE
01:14pAcs Actividades De Construcción Y Se : Group obtained a net profit of 668 million euros in..
PU
01:07pBASF SE : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
01:06pBanco BPM initiates buyback plan for maximum EUR10 million
AN
12:56pWhitbread associate of managing director sells 2,000 shares
AN
12:54pHsbc : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - F..
PU
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL) 16.88 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.41%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 144.88 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.50%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 19.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.74%
COMMERZBANK AG 11.163 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.62%
AROUNDTOWN SA 2.477 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.56%
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 62.34 Real-time Quote.-2.10%
SES S.A. 7.001 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.33%
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA 166.7 Real-time Quote.-4.33%
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S 244.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.78%
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 2821 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.12%