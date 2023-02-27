STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.07% Higher at 462.58 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 4.88 points or 1.07% today to 462.58

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 6.43% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.57% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 20.81% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 2.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.57% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 7.84% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 37.69 points or 8.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1345ET