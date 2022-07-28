Log in
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-07-28 am EDT
993.85 PTS   +1.10%
After hours
 0.00%
993.85 PTS
12:42pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.09% Higher at 432.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:30pEuropean Shares in the Green as Heavyweight Companies Report Earnings
MT
07:39aEuropean Bourses Track Higher After Federal Reserve Increase
MT
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.09% Higher at 432.77 -- Data Talk

07/28/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 4.65 points or 1.09% today to 432.77.


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 6.64 points or 1.56% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 12.46% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 12.46% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.01% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 6.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.46% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.01% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.28%

--Year-to-date it is down 55.03 points or 11.28%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1241ET

Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
IPSEN 104.2 Real-time Quote.16.16%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 186.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.15.90%
SECURITAS AB (PUBL) 100 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.38%
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. 155.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.55%
UNIPER SE 6.62 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.97%
GRIFOLS, S.A. 14.57 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.70%
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC 1072 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.00%
ACCOR 25.35 Real-time Quote.-11.67%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 37.665 Real-time Estimate Quote.-13.87%
SCOR SE 16.66 Real-time Quote.-18.57%