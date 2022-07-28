STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.09% Higher at 432.77 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 4.65 points or 1.09% today to 432.77.

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 6.64 points or 1.56% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 12.46% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 12.46% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.01% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 6.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.46% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.01% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.28%

--Year-to-date it is down 55.03 points or 11.28%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1241ET