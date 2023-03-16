Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  12:50:00 2023-03-16 pm EDT
1024.70 PTS   +1.27%
After hours
 0.00%
1024.70 PTS
01:54pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.19% Higher at 441.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:32pSHARES IN FOCUS 2: Rescue package for Credit Suisse helps banks get back on their feet
DP
01:24pEuropean Central Bank's As-Expected Rate Hike Helps Stabilize Stocks
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.19% Higher at 441.64 -- Data Talk

03/16/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 5.19 points or 1.19% today to 441.64


--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.66% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 5.07% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 15.34% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 1.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.07% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 2.96% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 16.75 points or 3.94%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1353ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
01:54pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.19% Higher at 441.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:32pSHARES IN FOCUS 2: Rescue package for Credit Suisse helps banks get ba..
DP
01:24pEuropean Central Bank's As-Expected Rate Hike Helps Stabilize Stocks
MT
10:10aCredit Suisse Lifeline Lifts European Bourses Midday
MT
10:05aMitsubishi UFG Comments on The Euro as US Banking Concerns Spread to Europe With Credit..
MT
08:49aBank Solvency Fears Seem Overdone, But Some Might -2-
DJ
04:52aUS Futures Mixed, European Stocks Up as Credit Suisse Gets Central Bank Support
DJ
04:36aEuropean shares rise as investors cheer Credit Suisse securing lifeline, ECB in f..
RE
03/15Global sell-off resumes after Credit Suisse renews worries; gold rallies
RE
03/15Global sell-off resumes after Credit Suisse renews worries; gold rallies
RE
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
01:52pEni will pay fourth tranche dividend; board proposes buyback
AN
01:51pVonovia Swung to 2022 Loss; Gives Upbeat 2023 Forecast
DJ
01:51pDd : HelloFresh SE: TWG Ventures GmbH, sell
EQ
01:49pEnel 2022 Profit Fell; Earnings, Revenues Rose
DJ
01:47pSAP Finalized New Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility of EUR 3 Billion
AQ
01:45pFresenius Medical Care : Barclays – Global Healthcare Conference
PU
01:43pNorway's Loke buys UK deep-sea mining firm from Lockheed
RE
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.036 Real-time Estimate Quote.19.98%
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC 554.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.26%
OSB GROUP PLC 516.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.70%
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A. 80 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.55%
BACHEM HOLDING AG 89.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.73%
GRIFOLS, S.A. 8.989 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.12%
BOLIDEN AB 34.395 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.43%
MILLICOM INT CELL 16.055 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
ISS A/S 128.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.95%
AROUNDTOWN SA 2.066 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.11%