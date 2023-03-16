STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.19% Higher at 441.64 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 5.19 points or 1.19% today to 441.64

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.66% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 5.07% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 15.34% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 1.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.07% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 2.96% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 16.75 points or 3.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1353ET