STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.29% Higher at 442.60 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 5.62 points or 1.29% today to 442.60
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022
--Up two of the past three trading days
--Off 10.47% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
--Off 10.47% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 15.59% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 5.74% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.47% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 15.59% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 0.58%
--Year-to-date it is down 45.20 points or 9.27%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-13-22 1237ET