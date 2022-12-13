Advanced search
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  16:50 13/12/2022 GMT
1022.41 PTS   +1.29%
After hours
 0.00%
1022.41 PTS
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.29% Higher at 442.60 -- Data Talk

12/13/2022 | 05:38pm GMT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 5.62 points or 1.29% today to 442.60


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.47% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 10.47% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.59% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 5.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.47% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.59% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 45.20 points or 9.27%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1237ET

05:38pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.29% Higher at 442.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pGermany Leads European Equities Rally as US Inflation Beats Estimates
MT
01:39pUK Unemployment Rate Expected to Increase to 5% by End of 2023
DJ
12:47pWall Street Cues Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
12:25pEquities Set to Gain More Ground as US Futures Rise Before Key Inflation Data
MT
11:20aNorth American Morning Briefing: Crucial Inflation Repor..
DJ
09:38aEuropean shares hit over one-week highs on U.S. CPI relief
RE
08:35aEuropean shares edge higher ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
12/12STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 436.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/12Jitters Over Inflation Data, Rate Decisions Push European Bourses Lower Monday
MT
05:32pDassault Systemes, Egis and B4 Partner in Project to Rebuild Cities in Ukraine
AQ
05:31pEverest Group Names Medidata a "Leader" and "Star Performer" in Decentralized Clinical ..
AQ
05:31pUnibail-rodamco-westfield : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield awarded 'A' rating by CDP for action..
GL
05:30pUnibail-rodamco-westfield : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield awarded 'A' rating by CDP for action..
AQ
05:24pDanske Bank pleads guilty to resolve long-running Estonia money-laundering probe
RE
05:20pPortuguese PM wants to extend Iberian gas price cap beyond May
RE
05:19pGSK and Wave Life Sciences announce collaboration to drive discovery and development of..
AQ
Rankings
DELIVERY HERO SE 43.24 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.10%
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR 187.5 Real-time Quote.6.84%
AROUNDTOWN SA 2.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.38%
FORTNOX AB (PUBL) 52.33 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.21%
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE 65.84 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.19%
BEAZLEY PLC 627 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.41%
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG 124.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.50%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 90.44 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.59%
THALES 118.15 Real-time Quote.-2.76%
ARGENX SE 365.7 Real-time Quote.-3.51%