  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  16:50 24/10/2022 BST
926.42 PTS   +1.40%
After hours
 0.00%
926.42 PTS
02:21pRishi Sunak set to become new UK PM, pound wobbles
RE
10:38aEuropean stocks rise on hopes of Fed pause; eyes on ECB meeting
RE
08:34aEuropean stocks jump on Fed slowdown hopes, Prosus slides on China woes
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.40% Higher at 401.84 -- Data Talk

10/24/2022 | 05:38pm BST
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 5.55 points or 1.40% today to 401.84


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 18.71% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 18.71% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.95% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Down 14.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.71% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.95% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.61%

--Year-to-date it is down 85.96 points or 17.62%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1237ET

10/21STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.27% Higher at 396.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/21European Stocks Close Lower While FTSE 100 Edges Up Friday
MT
10/21European Bourses Sag Midday, UK Reports Slipping Retail Sales
MT
10/21European shares drop as inflation, slowdown fears grip markets
RE
10/20European Stocks Close in the Green; UK PM Liz Truss Quits
MT
10/20STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 398.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/20European Bourses Choppy Midday After German Producer Price Report
MT
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
05:22pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transacties op GBL-aandelen 24-10-2022
PU
05:22pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions sur actions propres 24-10-2022
PU
05:16pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: Markets hopeful as Sunak confirmed as next UK P..
AI
05:12pProximus : Transparency declaration on Proximus shareholding
PU
05:12pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 24-10-2022
PU
05:04pLOREAL : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
05:03pCost of insuring UK debt against default drops as Sunak becomes PM
RE
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL) 160.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.27%
PEARSON PLC 964 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.63%
AMBU A/S 82.13 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.66%
EQT AB (PUBL) 207 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.99%
MICHELIN (CGDE) 24.915 Real-time Quote.5.39%
ADEVINTA ASA 67.45 Real-time Quote.-3.16%
EASYJET PLC 310.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.32%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 806.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.00%
SINCH AB 23.42 Real-time Estimate Quote.-16.28%
PROSUS N.V. 40.61 Real-time Quote.-17.32%