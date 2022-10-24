STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.40% Higher at 401.84 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 5.55 points or 1.40% today to 401.84

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 18.71% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 18.71% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.95% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Down 14.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.71% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.95% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.61%

--Year-to-date it is down 85.96 points or 17.62%

