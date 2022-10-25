STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.44% Higher at 407.61 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 5.77 points or 1.44% today to 407.61

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 11.32 points or 2.86% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 17.55% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Off 17.55% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.46% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 14.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.55% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.46% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 80.19 points or 16.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

