Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:50 2022-10-25 am EDT
939.73 PTS   +1.44%
After hours
 0.00%
939.73 PTS
11:38aU.S., European shares climb; dollar retreats
RE
07:45aEuropean Bourses Steady Midday on UK Outlook, Pending ECB Meeting
MT
07:43aWall Street set to open lower ahead of earnings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.44% Higher at 407.61 -- Data Talk

10/25/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 5.77 points or 1.44% today to 407.61


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 11.32 points or 2.86% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 17.55% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Off 17.55% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.46% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 14.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.55% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.46% from its 2022 closing low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 80.19 points or 16.44%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1235ET

All news about STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
11:38aU.S., European shares climb; dollar retreats
RE
07:45aEuropean Bourses Steady Midday on UK Outlook, Pending ECB Meeting
MT
07:43aWall Street set to open lower ahead of earnings
RE
05:14aEuropean stocks up as investors see signs Fed could slow rate rises
RE
04:35aEurope's STOXX 600 hits over one-month high as earnings offset economic gloom
RE
03:28aUpbeat earnings lift European stocks
RE
02:55aAlfa Laval misses profit forecast as weak tanker market hits marine unit
RE
10/24Logitech shares surge after cost cutting helps manage Q2 downturn
RE
10/24U.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace
RE
10/24STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.40% Higher at 401.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
12:35pInditex sells Russian business to Daher Group
RE
12:34pFrench tyre maker Michelin confirms profit guidance as nine-month sales rise 20.5%
RE
12:34p2022/10/25 – 5 : 45 pm Financial information at September 30, 2022
PU
12:34pLvmh Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : · October 25, 2022 announces the signing of its first p..
PU
12:24pHSBC says strong buyer interest helped prompt strategic review of Canadian division
AQ
12:23pVolkswagen to rake in almost half of Spain's EV subsidies
RE
12:17pSemiconductor supplier ASMI beats its Q3 revenue guidance
RE
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Rankings
SINCH AB 26.405 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.75%
SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL) 12.91 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.75%
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. 50.97 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.02%
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V. 21.095 Real-time Quote.11.59%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 16.836 Real-time Quote.11.54%
AB SKF 157.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.98%
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ 6.744 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.49%
ALFA LAVAL AB 259.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.59%
ATOS SE 9.094 Real-time Quote.-10.67%
VIAPLAY GROUP AB (PUBL) 204.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.-24.20%