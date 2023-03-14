STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.53% Higher at 449.56 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 6.76 points or 1.53% today to 449.56

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 9.06% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 3.37% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 17.41% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 3.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.37% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 4.80% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.51%

--Year-to-date it is up 24.67 points or 5.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1336ET