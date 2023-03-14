Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXXR   EU0009658210

STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)

(SXXR)
Delayed Switzerland  -  12:50:00 2023-03-14 pm EDT
1042.25 PTS   +1.53%
After hours
 0.00%
1042.25 PTS
01:43pCooling US Inflation Snaps Losing Streak in European Stocks
MT
01:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.53% Higher at 449.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:02aProperty, Tech Issues Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.53% Higher at 449.56 -- Data Talk

03/14/2023 | 01:37pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 6.76 points or 1.53% today to 449.56


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 9.06% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 3.37% from its 52-week high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 17.41% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 3.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.37% from its 2023 closing high of 465.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 4.80% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.51%

--Year-to-date it is up 24.67 points or 5.81%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1336ET

News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
01:45pCredit Agricole Sa : Crédit Agricole Immobilier and Casino Immobilier sign an agreement re..
GL
01:45pCredit Agricole Sa : Crédit Agricole Immobilier and Casino Immobilier sign an agreement re..
GL
01:27pJohnson Matthey chosen for H2H Saltend low-carbon hydrogen project - matthey.com
AQ
01:20pNexi bought back shares for over EUR1 million; buyback concluded
AN
01:20pNovo Nordisk becomes latest pharmaceutical giant to cut insulin prices
AQ
01:17pBnp Paribas : Conférences et Roadshows – Mars 2023
PU
01:17pBnp Paribas : Conferences & Roadshows – March 2023
PU
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Duration : Period :
STOXX Europe 600(EUR)(TR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
SECTRA AB (PUBL) 155.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.09%
WISE PLC 557.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.25%
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL) 163.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.20%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 155.33 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.12%
DEMANT A/S 229.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.63%
ASR NEDERLAND N.V. 38.62 Real-time Quote.-2.84%
COMPUTACENTER PLC 2054 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.84%
SES S.A. 6.294 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.88%
KINDRED GROUP PLC 106.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.49%
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC 960.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.46%